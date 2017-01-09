News
Jan 06 AT 4:28 PM Dima Aryeh 0 Comments

Google purchases Limes Audio to improve audio quality of its services

Limes Audio is a company that develops technology that improves audio quality in communication. Obviously that’s something that Google will value, so Google has purchased the company.

With many businesses using Google’s video chat system and a few people still using Hangouts, improving audio quality is very important. Things like poor connection, echoes, and ambient ... Read More »

Google_Android_Lawn_Statues (29)