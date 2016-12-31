OnePlus has announced that it has begun its rollout of OxygenOS 4.0 to the OnePlus 3 and 3T. The most notable change in OxygenOS 4.0 is the upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat, which includes a number of changes and improvements such as a new notification design, multi-window support, and a more ... Read More »
Sprint customers are in for a treat. The LG V20 is currently discounted to 50% of its full price if you agree to two years of installments. Rather than the $33 a month you’d normally pay (for a total of $792), you’ll pay $16.50 a month.
If you’re interested in this deal, ... Read More »
Welcome back to our weekly Top 10 Android App Updates column, where we take a look at the most frequently upgraded apps for the week. We’ve found that one of the best ways to discover useful apps is to find the ones that are actually being updated by the developers rather than selecting the apps with the ... Read More »
The Lenovo-owned Motorola has plans to launch a new Moto X in 2017, if a series of leaks is any indicator.
Android Authority and @OnLeaks have published factory CAD-based renders and video of what is being called the “Moto X (2017).” The official name of the handset isn’t known yet, so this device may launch ... Read More »
Samsung has been running a beta test of Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge for awhile, but now the test is coming to an end and a public release might be around the corner.
Now that Samsung is bringing the beta test to an ... Read More »
With CyanogenMod discontinued and no longer supported, Wileyfox is in a bit of a pickle. The company used Cyanogen OS for its devices, and with that option now gone, the company is pushing forward on a strong note.
Wileyfox announced that it will be moving to ... Read More »
The ZTE Blade V8 has leaked ahead of CES 2017, since we all know secrets can’t be kept in the mobile industry. The device is shown featuring a metal back, dual rear cameras, a 13MP front camera, and more.
The dual rear cameras is a feature many manufacturers are now ... Read More »
Earlier this month, Nintendo launched Super Mario Run exclusively for iOS devices, with no word as to when the popular title would find its way to Android.
While we still don’t have a launch date just yet, we’re at least one step closer to getting the game on our Android devices. Nintendo has launched the ... Read More »
Welcome back to Android Gaming Weekly, our weekly recap of new game releases. We still plan to cover upcoming releases and games we’re playing, but this column is dedicated to new games that you can start playing right now. Check out our top picks and let us know in the comments section if you have any ... Read More »
For the folks out there who love watching or sharing 360-degree video, Twitter and Periscope are aiming to be your go-to source.
The Twitter-owned Periscope has announced today that it is launching 360-degree video live streaming. Folks will be able to hop into a live video and check out the 360-degree ... Read More »