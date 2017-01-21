New photos have leaked that show HTC’s upcoming Android Wear smartwatch. This smartwatch initially leaked on Weibo in October, but no announcement or teaser has come from HTC. These new photos were also released on Weibo and show the watch powered on and from a number of different angles.
HTC’s smartwatch ... Read More »
Welcome back to our weekly Top 10 Android App Updates column, where we take a look at the most frequently upgraded apps for the week. We’ve found that one of the best ways to discover useful apps is to find the ones that are actually being updated by the developers rather than selecting the apps with the ... Read More »
Google is rolling out a very interesting new feature with Google Play Services 10.2. It’s called “Instant Tethering” and lets you automatically tether compatible Android devices when one loses a connection.
If one device loses connection, it’ll ask if you want to tether to another device that has a connection and is on the same ... Read More »
Vizio has announced that its line of SmartCast devices are now compatible with the Google Home. You can now use your voice to control the devices.
You’ll be able to play music through SmartCast speakers and sound bars, turn on movies on SmartCast TVs, and even turn on the devices ... Read More »
The TAG Heuer Connected is a pricey Android Wear smartwatch out of the reach of most smartwatch customers. The base models start at $1,500, and models can go as high as $10,000 with options like Read More »
Verizon is hosting another sale on Motorola devices. This time the Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid are on sale for 50% off if you pick them up on payment plans.
Usually you’d drop $624 or $720 for the Moto Z Droid and Moto ... Read More »
In a new report, The Wall Street Journal says that Samsung’s official investigation into the Galaxy Note 7 fires has discovered that irregularly-sized batteries and a manufacturing issue are responsible. Samsung has declined to comment on the report and is holding an event on Sunday night ... Read More »
T-Mobile has announced that customers using its popular T-Mobile Tuesdays app can now share gifts with others, even those on other carriers. The change will begin on Tuesday, January 24, and applies to select gifts. For example, the first round will allow T-Mobile customers to gift a FandangoNOW movie rental and $0.25/gallon discount ... Read More »
Samsung Electronics has announced that it will be holding a special event this Sunday, January 22, at which it will announce the results of its investigation into the Galaxy Note 7 fires.
After Note 7 devices began exploding, Samsung filed reports on each incident and took the proper measures in stopping sales and ... Read More »
There is a whole world of high end audio products that make a far bigger difference than you’d think. Truly good audio is special and can’t be compared to cheaper products on the market. Spending hundreds on a single set of headphones is the norm.
The Master & Dynamic MW50 wireless on-ear headphones aim to bring ... Read More »