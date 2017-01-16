Andy Rubin working on an AI-focused, modular smartphone Andy Rubin, who helped propel Android to the behemoth it is, has been hard at work on a new smartphone, which could see the light of day this year. Bloomberg reports that Rubin, along with a team of around 40 from companies like Google and Apple, are part of a company called “Essential” and they ... Read More » Tweet

Camera comparison: Google Pixel vs Moto Z Force Droid w/ Hasselblad True Zoom Photography has become an essential part of the way in which humans use smartphones. Our mobile phones have grown to take the place of dedicated cameras and have introduced new ways of capturing and sharing our lives. Whether the shot is set to be deleted after six seconds or shared permanently, the quality matters. Manufacturers ... Read More » Tweet