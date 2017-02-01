Reviews
Huawei Honor 6X review

These days, $250 can get you a great phone. The days of having to pay at least $600 for a decent phone are long over, and the age of good budget phones is here. The Honor 6X continues the  tradition of a budget phone with premium build quality and decent hardware.

News
Nextbit has been acquired by Razer

Nextbit managed to get plenty of attention with its first and only smartphone, the Robin, thanks to its focus on seamless cloud backup and an interesting, eye-catching hardware design.

