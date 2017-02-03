Welcome back to our weekly Top 10 Android App Updates column, where we take a look at the most frequently upgraded apps for the week. We’ve found that one of the best ways to discover useful apps is to find the ones that are actually being updated by the developers rather than selecting the apps with the ... Read More »
The app management screen in the Google Play Store is pretty rudimentary. You get a list of installed apps and a list of all apps you’ve previously installed. That may change soon.
The images you see above reportedly show how the new app management screen will soon look. There is a separate tab for updates ... Read More »
Just yesterday we had another leak of the LG G6 come out, 24 days before its announcement at MWC. Unfortunately, it seems that LG is doing a poor job of preventing leaks. Fortunately for us, though, we’re getting another look at ... Read More »
It’s no surprise to most people that Snapchat for Android is a very poorly made app. Between extreme lag, crashes, freezing, and terrible photo quality is a halfway decent social network. It’s very unfortunate the app is so terrible.
However, it seems that Snap Inc., the company that makes Snapchat, realizes this. The ... Read More »
Sprint announced three-channel carrier aggregation back in September, but so far only one device has supported it. The HTC Bolt launched with support for the technology out of the box.
The next six devices to be updated with support are the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, ... Read More »
In the upcoming beta version of Chrome for Android, Google is implementing a few key changes, including the way the operating system handles web apps.
In the upcoming beta release, Chrome for Android will officially support Progressive Web Apps, which means that Android will offer better integration of web apps. When users add ... Read More »
Google currently has a couple of different Android launcher apps, but it looks like the company will soon whittle that number down to one.
Android Police is reporting that Google plans to scrap the Google Now Launcher from the Play Store, based on an email the publication received from an anonymous tipster. The email says that ... Read More »
The LG G6 is close to being released, and we’re getting more and more leaks. The latest leak is a photo of the device in a nearly-completed state with its rear cover on.
The device features both the dual cameras and the rear mounted fingerprint sensor ... Read More »
The Huawei Honor 6X is a great phone, but its software is a little funky. It runs Emotion UI 4.1 on top of Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and the skin is very heavy and “interesting” (to say the least).
This isn’t to say that it’s bad, because it’s actually pretty ... Read More »
Google Assistant is currently exclusive to the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, at least for now. Thankfully, it seems that the software feature will be coming to Google’s old, forgotten Nexus devices.
Was recently told that Assistant is finally coming to Nexus 5X/6P ... Read More »