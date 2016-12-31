Moto X (2017) revealed in new leaks The Lenovo-owned Motorola has plans to launch a new Moto X in 2017, if a series of leaks is any indicator. Android Authority and @OnLeaks have published factory CAD-based renders and video of what is being called the “Moto X (2017).” The official name of the handset isn’t known yet, so this device may launch ... Read More » Tweet

You can pre-register for Super Mario Run for Android Earlier this month, Nintendo launched Super Mario Run exclusively for iOS devices, with no word as to when the popular title would find its way to Android. While we still don't have a launch date just yet, we're at least one step closer to getting the game on our Android devices. Nintendo has launched the ...