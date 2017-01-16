Every week we cover new Android apps with Fresh Meat on Wednesday, followed by Android Gaming on Thursday and Top 10 App Updates on Friday. When Monday rolls around, we look back to see which apps were the most appealing to our audience. Read on for the five most popular Android apps from last week. These apps are ... Read More »
Mobile World Congress kicks off at the end of February, and it’s already shaping up to be a busy show.
The Lenovo-owned Moto just sent out invites for an event it will be hosting on February 26. This is technically the day before the trade show starts, which is pretty normal. What’s ... Read More »
The rumor mill has a tendency to go back and forth more often than not, and it looks like Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone isn’t immune from that.
Back in December of last year, a rumor suggested that Samsung would follow in the footsteps of Apple and Moto by dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack from the ... Read More »
Andy Rubin, who helped propel Android to the behemoth it is, has been hard at work on a new smartphone, which could see the light of day this year.
Bloomberg reports that Rubin, along with a team of around 40 from companies like Google and Apple, are part of a company called “Essential” and they ... Read More »
Wireless carriers want to convince folks that their network is the best out there. Plans and features are one way to do that, but sometimes you need a special offer to get them to walk through your doors.
Sprint is offering up another switcher deal for a limited time. It begins today, January 13, and ... Read More »
Welcome back to our weekly Top 10 Android App Updates column, where we take a look at the most frequently upgraded apps for the week. We’ve found that one of the best ways to discover useful apps is to find the ones that are actually being updated by the developers rather than selecting the apps with the ... Read More »
Up to this point, ZTE is one of the few companies that has yet to launch a smartwatch, but apparently that will change at some point this year.
In a new report from CNET, ZTE USA CEO Lixin Cheng has confirmed that his company will launch an Android Wear smartwatch before the end of 2017. ... Read More »
Today, HTC announced its new flagship, the U Ultra, along with its more modest brother, the U Play. The move came as a surprise, as many expected HTC to hold off on a new flagship until closer to mid-year. But according to ... Read More »
Photography has become an essential part of the way in which humans use smartphones. Our mobile phones have grown to take the place of dedicated cameras and have introduced new ways of capturing and sharing our lives. Whether the shot is set to be deleted after six seconds or shared permanently, the quality matters.
Manufacturers ... Read More »
Google Maps users, a new update is now coming your way.
Google today announced a Google Maps update that’s focused on ride services. There’s a new look for the ride services tab that looks way better than the old one. You can compare the ... Read More »